GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 11: Trey Murphy III #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers reacts following a three point basket during the second half of their quarterfinals game against the Syracuse Orange in the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2021 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Metairie – The New Orleans Pelicans needed shooting and defense, and they drafted a three and “D” player with the 17th pick in the NBA draft.

Virginia’s Trey Murphy was the selection. He’s 6-9, with a seven foot wingspan.

Murphy shot 43.3 percent from three point land last season for Virginia. He transferred there after playing two seasons at Rice.