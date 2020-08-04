Pelicans secure key win over Grizzlies 109-99

The New Orleans Pelicans secured their first win inside the NBA bubble in Orlando over the eighth-place Grizzlies 109-99.

With the win, the Pelicans sweep the season series with Memphis for the first time since 2007-2008.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram helped the team pull away late, and combined for 19 of the Pelicans 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Ingram led the team with 24 points, followed by Williamson who finished with 23 points, adding 7 rebounds and matching a career-high 5 assists.

While continuing to be monitored by medical staff, Williamson played 25 minutes on the night. His most extensive playing time since the NBA restart.

Williamson says it felt great to have an opportunity to help his team win late in the game.

“It felt great to do that. My competitive spirit was turned on,” said Willamson. “I was just happy the training staff and my team trust me to be able to close the game out,” he added.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry says he was pleased with the teams defensive effort in the win.

“I thought we did a good job overall defensively, and that was the difference in the game,” said Gentry. “We had our moments offensively where we had great ball movement, but our defense is what won the game for us.”

JJ Redick and Josh Hart combined for 31 of New Orleans’ 38 bench points, scoring 16 and 15 respectively. Hart added seven rebounds.

The Pelicans play the Kings Thursday, August 6th, at 12:30pm.