NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans provided the team’s latest medical update on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the release, injured All-Star Zion Williamson is continuing to make progress with rehabilitation for his right hamstring strain. Williamson, who suffered the injury during a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 2, was expected back before the All-Star break until a setback occurred at the team’s training facility earlier this month.

The team also reported that guard Jose Alvarado has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia. The teams says Alvarado, who is averaging nine points per game, will be re-evaluated to return in two weeks.

Larry Nance Jr, will also be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a left ankle sprain during Saturday’s loss to the New York Knicks.

The Pels (30-32), who have lost four in a row, play in Portland on Wednesday night.