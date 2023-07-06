NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed forward E.J. Liddell to a multi-year contract.

Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Liddell, 6-6, 240, who was selected by New Orleans with the 41st overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft out of The Ohio State University, missed all of last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee.

During his junior season (2021-22) at Ohio State, Liddell averaged 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.6 blocks per game en route to consensus third-team All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Defensive honors.

Liddell led the Buckeyes in scoring, rebounding, blocks, free throws made and attempted and was second in assists.

