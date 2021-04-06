Pelicans Announce Medical Updates on Josh Hart (thumb), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle)

New Orleans Pelicans’ Josh Hart plays during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Josh Hart underwent successful surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Michelle Carlson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

Hart will be re-examined and an update on his return to play will be made available in approximately three weeks.

Additionally, an MRI taken yesterday on Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker revealed a moderate left high ankle sprain.

Alexander-Walker will be re-evaluated in two weeks and further updates will be provided upon re-evaluation.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}