Pelicans release medical update on Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Pelicans released the following medical update on Zion Williamson:
“After experiencing persistent soreness in his right foot, Zion Williamson underwent medical imaging which showed a regression in the bone healing of his fifth metatarsal. As a result, the volume and intensity of his training will be reduced for an extended period to help allow for further bone healing. Additional updates will be provided as warranted.”
{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}