Pelicans recall Didi Louzada, Naji Marshall, and Trey Murphy III from Birmingham Squadron

New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) sets up a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has recalled Didi Louzada, Naji Marshall, and Trey Murphy III from the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron.

In last night’s win over the Austin Spurs, Marshall tallied 26 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists, while Murphy III notched 33 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Louzada appeared in four games (two starts) with Birmingham this season, averaging 11.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 24.3 minutes per contest. Louzada suffered a torn medial meniscus in his left knee against the South Bay Lakers on Friday, Jan. 21 and is out indefinitely.

Marshall has appeared in 23 games off the bench for the Pelicans this season, holding averages of 3.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 0.9 assists in 9.6 minutes per game. In 55 games (10 starts) over the past two seasons with New Orleans, Marshall holds career averages of 5.8 points and 3.7 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per contest.

Murphy III is averaging 3.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 assists in 36 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}