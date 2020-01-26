Pelicans react to death of Kobe Bryant

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said the life was sucked out of the dressing room Sunday when his team learned of the passing of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bryant and his 13 year old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning in Calabasas, California. Five were on board. There were no survivors.

Here’s a report from WGNO Sports.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Three players came to the Pelicans in the offseason trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

They are forwards Brandon Ingram, and guards Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.