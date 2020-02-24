Pelicans pull away thanks to big night from Jrue,Zion

New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson (1) looks to shoot against Golden State Warriors’ Juan Toscano-Anderson, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Zion Williamson had 28 points and seven rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away late to beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101.

Nicolo Melli matched his career high with 20 points and six 3-pointers, and Brandon Ingram had 17 points and five assists.

Damion Lee scored 22 points to lead five Golden State players in double figures.

Jordan Poole added 19.

The Pelicans won for the fifth time in six games after dominating the final 12 minutes. New Orleans had six 3s and two dunks in the fourth quarter.