Pelicans provide update on Zion Williamson’s return

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson walks onto the court during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans. A Florida appeals court has granted Williamson’s motion to block his former marketing agent’s effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils. The order Wednesday shifts the focus to separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, who departed the NBA campus in Orlando last week to attend to an urgent family matter, has been getting tested daily for COVID-19 while away from the team and continues to produce negative results. While there is no current timetable for his return to campus, he fully intends to rejoin the team. Per NBA protocol, his quarantine period will be determined upon his return. Further updates will be provided accordingly.

Press release courtesy of New Orleans Pelicans

