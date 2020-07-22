Pelicans provide update on Zion Williamson’s return

NEW ORLEANS - As a result of the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, the Tulane men's basketball team will not compete in the 2020 Pac-12 China Game as a result of the cancellation of the event.

The decision was made by the Pac-12 Conference in coordination with the participating schools, Tulane and the University of Washington, as well as event partners Alibaba and the Federation of University Sport of China.

The game was scheduled to be played in November at Baoshan Sports Center in Shanghai.

FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIAFor behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane men's basketball (@GreenWaveMBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.