Butler takes over, Heat top Pelicans 103-93

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) goes to the basket next to New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jimmy Butler had 29 points and nine assists, and the Miami Heat took advantage of Zion Williamson’s absence to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 103-93.

Butler made 10 of 14 shots and eight of nine free throws to help the Heat keep the Pelicans at bay.

Butler added a late step-back 3 to give him 10 points during an 11-2 run that put Miami up 98-87 with 2:50 to go.

Kelly Olynyk hit his first four 3-point shots and finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Brandon Ingram scored 17 points and Steven Adams scored 15 for New Orleans.