NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Trey Murphy III underwent a successful partial meniscectomy and received a biologic injection in his left knee this afternoon. The surgery was performed by Dr. David Altchek at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York. Murphy III is expected to make a full recovery and will return to basketball activities in approximately 10-12 weeks.

Murphy, in his second NBA season, averaged 14.5 points a game, and shot 40.6 percent from three point land.

