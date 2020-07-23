Pelicans look sharp in first scrimmage against the Nets

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Pelicans saw their first bit of NBA action since the NBA COVID-19 postponement in March.

They didn’t miss a beat as the New Orleans Pelicans top the Brooklyn Nets, 99-68

The Pelicans looked sharp in the first half, shooting 10-20 from beyond the arc, amassing as much as a 20-point lead.

Leading the way for the Pelicans were guards, E’Twaun Moore and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, with 14 points.

Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry says he was happy to see his veteran, like Moore, set the tone early in tonight’s scrimmage.

Gentry said, “That’s the way we approached it, really. We wanted to pick up where we left off. We thought we were playing good basketball. I thought we did a good job, defensively, right before the hiatus came about. I thought all the veteran guys did something at some stage tonight. They were in very limited minutes and really didn’t get the rhythm that they would necessarily have in these situations, but we just wanted to get out there and we weren’t going to play guys very many minutes. We’ve got two more of these scrimmages coming up, and I think you’ll see the numbers and the minutes increase a little bit to try to get ready for the regular season.”

All-Star Forward, Brandon Ingram, poured in 12 more in just the first half alone.

Ingram says he was pleased with how efficient the Pelicans were offensively in the first half.

“That’s something we’ve been practicing and it definitely looked good tonight. Definitely looked like everything we’ve practiced – driving, kicking, getting to the basket, getting to the basket and laying it in, seeing the shooters on the outside, so we definitely carried things over from practice.”.

Their next scrimmage will be Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. against the Denver Nuggets.

Here is the New Orleans Pelicans remaining Scrimmage Schedule:

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Venue Broadcast July 22 Wednesday Brooklyn 6:00 p.m. The Arena Pelicans.com/Pelicans Mobile App July 25 Saturday Denver 7:30 p.m. The Arena Pelicans.com/Pelicans Mobile App July 27 Monday Milwaukee 7:00 p.m. The Arena FOX Sports New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans Seeding Game Schedule

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Venue National Broadcast July 30 Thursday Utah 5:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT August 1 Saturday LA Clippers 5:00 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN August 3 Monday Memphis 5:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN August 6 Thursday Sacramento 12:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/NBA TV August 7 Friday Washington 7:00 p.m. Visa Athletic Center FOX Sports New Orleans August 9 Sunday San Antonio 2:00 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ABC August 11 Tuesday Sacramento 8:00 p.m. The Arena FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT August 13 Thursday Orlando TBA TBA FOX Sports New Orleans