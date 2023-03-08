MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — New Orleans Pelicans fans are in for good pizza and good fun as star Jose Alvarado will be at Fat Boy’s Pizza in Mandeville this week.

The 24-year-old point guard will hold a meet and greet on Friday (March 10) where he will sign gear, take pictures with fans, and even raffle off an autographed game jersey.

“It is truly a thrill to partner with a special young man,” Casey Biehl with Fat Boy’s Pizza said. “Jose Alvarado is obviously a tenacious and very talented basketball player, but his humility and connectivity are the reasons why he is such a great match for Fat Boy’s and this guest experience. We hope the Northshore community is equally as excited.”

You can catch Jose Friday from 6-7:30 p.m. on Friday at 1200 West Causeway Approach.

