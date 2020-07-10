Pelicans hold first practice in the Orlando bubble

ORLANDO, Fl. – Two days after arriving in the Orlando bubble for the resumption of the NBA season, the New Orleans Pelicans have their first practice.

Pelicans Head Coach, Alvin Gentry, says his team was happy to return to the court and play together.

In their first day back, Gentry says the team worked on play timing, defensive concepts and had a light scrimmage.

New Orleans Pelicans Assistant Coach Jeff Bzdelik did not travel with the team, but Gentry says that Bzdeik will be involved in their defensive game plan from a distance.

The Pelicans coaching staff organized a practice plan for the team in 12 days leading up to their first scrimmage against the Brooklyn Nets and their opening match-up July 30th against the Utah Jazz.

The Pelicans have been quarantined since arriving in Orlando.

Coach Gentry says that they will be able to explore more of the Orlando bubble in the coming days.

They practice again tomorrow morning.

