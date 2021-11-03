Pelicans’ Herbert Jones placed in concussion protocol

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – OCTOBER 11: Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans is stopped by Elijah Hughes #33 of the Utah Jazz during the second half of their game October 11, 2021 at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Herbert Jones sustained a concussion during the third quarter of last night’s game against the Phoenix Suns and has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol.

Per the NBA’s Concussion Policy, Jones must go through the return-to-participation process, which can begin no earlier than 24 hours from the time of injury. The return-to-participation process includes a series of steps designed to ensure an athlete exhibits symptom-free behavior before resuming full basketball activities. There is no timeframe to complete the process, as each injury and player is different and recovery time can vary in each case.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}