NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A day after New Orleans declined the $1.8 million team option on Herb Jones for next season, the Pelicans re-signed Herb Jones to a four-year contract worth $54 million on the first day of 2023 NBA free agency.

The 24-year-old out of Alabama was selected 35th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft and earned All-Defensive votes as a rookie.

In his career, Jones is averaging 9.7 points per game in 144 games with 135 starts.

The Pels also declined a team option on Willy Hernangomez and opted against issuing a qualifying offer to Jaxson Hayes on Thursday as well.