METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Pelicans head coach Willie Green discussed the Pels’ overall growth during training camp, as the team prepares for its season opener at the Memphis Grizzlies Wednesday night.

Green also gave health updates, with guard Jose Alvarado currently doubtful for Wednesday’s tip-off and having forward Larry Nance, Jr. back in the line up.

Click the video to hear from Coach Green.

