Pelicans have aggressive mindset heading into matchup with Utah Jazz

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Hours before their first official seeding game against the Utah Jazz, the New Orleans Pelicans discuss their approach to tonight’s matchup.

During shootaround, this morning, both Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram agree that the Pelicans need to approach reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert and a stout Jazz defense with an aggressive mindset.

Jrue Holiday says, “I just think attacking them straight up. Moving the ball and attacking them with straight-line drives. Obviously, with Rudy (Gobert) in there, there’s times where you have to adjust and make plays. I just think being aggressive after we assume the ball and get them moving has been really good for us.”

On the defensive end of the ball, the Pelicans backcourt will be charged with containing All-Star Guards, Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell.

“We look back at film, we look back at some of the tendencies of each guy. We see what they do well. We look at most of our games. We know they have (Mike) Conley back, we know that (Bojan) Bogdanović is out. They have new guys in the lineup, but those guys can pick up where other guys have left off. It’s important for us, on the defensive end, to be aggressive and have a sense of urgency, especially running (the Jazz) off the three-point line and having guys inside to block out Rudy Gobert on long threes. We’ve definitely got to pay attention to detail,” says Pelicans Forward Brandon Ingram.

The Pelicans are 1-2 against the Utah Jazz on the season.

Defense will be critical in tonight’s game, seeing that the Pelicans have given up at least 120 points to the Jazz in each of their 3 match-ups.

The last time these two teams met, Brandon Ingram poured in 49 points while Rookie Forward, Zion Williamson, was still recovering from injury.

Zion remains a game-time decision.

Tip-off for tonight’s contest is set for 5:30 p.m.