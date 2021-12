New Orleans Pelicans’ Kira Lewis Jr. drives against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that guard Kira Lewis Jr. will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL and a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee.

An MRI done last night at Ochsner Health confirmed the injury, which occurred during the second quarter of last night’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

A date for surgery has not yet been determined.

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}