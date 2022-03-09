NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have released an update on star forward Brandon Ingram who missed last night’s game against Memphis with “right hamstring soreness.”

The team says, “Brandon Ingram underwent an MRI today which revealed a mild strain of his right hamstring. He will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. “

Ingram scored 38 points in Sunday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets and has come along in recent weeks, averaging 29.4 points per game in the last 5 games he’s played in.

The team was 4-1 during that stretch.

Without Ingram on the court, the New Orleans Pelicans are 2-12.

With him, they are a playoff contender.