Pelicans finalize 2020 training camp roster

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans have finalized their 2020 training camp roster (listed below). The Pelicans will begin training camp on Sunday, December 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.
2020 New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp Roster
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|Ht
|Wt
|DOB
|Prior to NBA/Country
|NBA Yrs.
|12
|Steven Adams
|C
|7-0
|265
|7/20/1993
|Pittsburgh/New Zealand
|7
|6
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|G
|6-5
|205
|9/2/1998
|Virginia Tech/Canada
|1
|21
|Rawle Alkins
|G
|6-5
|225
|10/29/1997
|Arizona/USA
|1
|0
|Ike Anigbogu
|C
|6-9
|252
|10/17/1998
|UCLA/USA
|2
|2
|Lonzo Ball
|G
|6-6
|190
|10/27/1997
|UCLA/USA
|3
|5
|Eric Bledsoe
|G
|6-1
|205
|10/9/1989
|Kentucky/USA
|10
|22
|Tony Carr
|G
|6-5
|200
|10/11/1997
|Penn State/USA
|R
|32
|Wenyen Gabriel
|F
|6-9
|205
|3/26/1997
|Kentucky/Sudan
|1
|3
|Josh Hart
|G
|6-5
|215
|3/6/1995
|Villanova/USA
|3
|10
|Jaxson Hayes
|C
|6-11
|220
|5/23/2000
|Texas/USA
|1
|9
|Willy Hernangómez
|C
|6-11
|250
|5/24/1994
|Real Madrid (Spain)/Spain
|4
|14
|Brandon Ingram
|F
|6-9
|190
|9/2/1997
|Duke/USA
|4
|13
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|G
|6-3
|165
|4/6/2001
|Alabama/USA
|R
|25
|Will Magnay*
|F/C
|6-10
|234
|6/10/1998
|Tulsa/Austrailia
|R
|20
|Nicoló Melli
|F
|6-9
|235
|1/26/1991
|Fenerbahçe (Turkey)/Italy
|1
|4
|JJ Redick
|G
|6-4
|200
|6/24/1984
|Duke/USA
|14
|15
|Sindarius Thornwell
|G
|6-4
|215
|11/15/1994
|South Carolina/USA
|3
|19
|Jarrod Uthoff
|F
|6-9
|220
|5/19/1993
|Iowa/USA
|2
|1
|Zion Williamson
|F
|6-7
|285
|7/6/2000
|Duke/USA
|1
*Two-Way Player
Head Coach: Stan Van Gundy (SUNY Brockport)
Assistant Coaches: Bob Beyer (Alfred), Casey Hill (Trinity), Fred Vinson (Georgia Tech), Rex Walters (Kansas), Teresa Weatherspoon (Louisiana Tech)
VP of Player Care & Performance: Aaron Nelson (Iowa State)
|NUMERICAL ROSTER
|0
|Ike Anigbogu
|13
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|1
|Zion Williamson
|14
|Brandon Ingram
|2
|Lonzo Ball
|15
|Sindarius Thornwell
|3
|Josh Hart
|19
|Jarrod Uthoff
|4
|JJ Redick
|20
|Nicoló Melli
|5
|Eric Bledsoe
|21
|Rawle Alkins
|6
|N. Alexander-Walker
|22
|Tony Carr
|9
|Willy Hernangómez
|25
|Will Magnay
|10
|Jaxson Hayes
|32
|Wenyen Gabriel
|12
|Steven Adams
{Information courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}