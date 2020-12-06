Pelicans finalize 2020 training camp roster

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115.

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans have finalized their 2020 training camp roster (listed below). The Pelicans will begin training camp on Sunday, December 6 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center.

2020 New Orleans Pelicans Training Camp Roster

No.PlayerPosHtWtDOBPrior to NBA/CountryNBA Yrs.
12Steven AdamsC7-02657/20/1993Pittsburgh/New Zealand7
6Nickeil Alexander-WalkerG6-52059/2/1998Virginia Tech/Canada1
21Rawle AlkinsG6-522510/29/1997Arizona/USA1
0Ike AnigboguC6-925210/17/1998UCLA/USA2
2Lonzo BallG6-619010/27/1997UCLA/USA3
5Eric BledsoeG6-120510/9/1989Kentucky/USA10
22Tony CarrG6-520010/11/1997Penn State/USAR
32Wenyen GabrielF6-92053/26/1997Kentucky/Sudan1
3Josh HartG6-52153/6/1995Villanova/USA3
10Jaxson HayesC6-112205/23/2000Texas/USA1
9Willy HernangómezC6-112505/24/1994Real Madrid (Spain)/Spain4
14Brandon IngramF6-91909/2/1997Duke/USA4
13Kira Lewis Jr.G6-31654/6/2001Alabama/USAR
25Will Magnay*F/C6-102346/10/1998Tulsa/AustrailiaR
20Nicoló MelliF6-92351/26/1991Fenerbahçe (Turkey)/Italy1
4JJ RedickG6-42006/24/1984Duke/USA14
15Sindarius ThornwellG6-421511/15/1994South Carolina/USA3
19Jarrod UthoffF6-92205/19/1993Iowa/USA2
1Zion WilliamsonF6-72857/6/2000Duke/USA1

                                                                           *Two-Way Player       

Head Coach: Stan Van Gundy (SUNY Brockport)

Assistant Coaches: Bob Beyer (Alfred), Casey Hill (Trinity), Fred Vinson (Georgia Tech), Rex Walters (Kansas), Teresa Weatherspoon (Louisiana Tech)

VP of Player Care & Performance: Aaron Nelson (Iowa State)

NUMERICAL ROSTER
0Ike Anigbogu13Kira Lewis Jr.
1Zion Williamson14Brandon Ingram
2Lonzo Ball15Sindarius Thornwell
3Josh Hart19Jarrod Uthoff
4JJ Redick20Nicoló Melli
5Eric Bledsoe21Rawle Alkins
6N. Alexander-Walker22Tony Carr
9Willy Hernangómez25Will Magnay
10Jaxson Hayes32Wenyen Gabriel
12Steven Adams  

{Information courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}

