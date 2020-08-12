Pelicans fall to the Kings 112-106

The New Orleans Pelicans fell to 2-5 in the NBA bubble following a 112-106 loss to the Kings Tuesday night.

Jahlil Okafor finished 9-of-11 from the floor, with a team-high 21 points. It was the first game Okafor has played in since Feburary 25th.

“I was really excited about getting the opportunity to play tonight,” said Okafor. “We knew that we were going to have a lot of guys out. The guys that were available to play, we just all wanted to come out and play hard. I was very excited to get on the court tonight.”

Lonzo Ball finished with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including four three-pointers. The performance was his best offensive production since entering the Orlando bubble.

Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry said overall, he was pleased with the effort from the team’s young players.

“I can look [at the game], and I thought obviously Jahlil (Okafor) played great. I thought Frank (Jackson) did a good job. I thought everybody that went in there had their moments and did a good

job,” said Gentry. “The big thing is, is that I thought Lonzo (Ball) played well and he was almost back to where he was before we had the hiatus, so that was really important for us, I thought.”

Frank Jackson was also a major contributor on the night, finishing with 18 points off the bench.

“I think I’ve become more comfortable overall, just with the whole league,” said Jackson. “I know that when my name is called I’m going to be ready. I’ve been able to put in the work and I know my teammates trust me, so when my number is called I know I’ll be ready.”

The Pelicans conclude their season in Orlando against the Magic on Thursday at 8 p.m.

To hear more from the team, click on the video above.

(Quotes courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans)