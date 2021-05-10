Pelicans fall at Memphis, on brink of elimination

New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel, right, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, center, reach for the ball as guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, left, moves for position in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, May 10, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies secured a spot in the postseason play-in tournament by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110. Dillon Brooks scored 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Grizzlies. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the short-handed Pelicans with 18 points, while Willy Hernangomez had 15 points and eight rebounds. James Johnson and Jaxson Hayes scored 13 points each. The Pelicans were without leading scorers Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, along with Josh Hart and Steven Adams.

New Orleans must win its last three games, and the Spurs must lose their last four for the Pelicans to get to the Western Conference play-in.