NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans takes on Cleveland looking to extend its three-game win streak. Friday’s game is the second meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Cavaliers won the previous matchup 113-103. New Orleans is 20-9 at home, and Cleveland is 12-16 on the road.

Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (29-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will attempt to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Cleveland.

The Pelicans have gone 20-9 in home games. New Orleans is 13- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.3 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 12-16 away from home. Cleveland is 4-7 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 16 the Cavaliers won 113-103 led by 30 points from Darius Garland, while CJ McCollum scored 25 points for the Pelicans.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pelicans, while averaging 21.3 points and 5.9 assists. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 58.8% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Donovan Mitchell is averaging 26.8 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Garland is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 3-7, averaging 111.1 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 30.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.5 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Zion Williamson: out (hamstring), Dyson Daniels: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Darius Garland: out (thumb), Donovan Mitchell: out (groin), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).