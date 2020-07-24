Pelicans eye playoff push with or without Zion

FILE – In this March 6, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson walks onto the court during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat in New Orleans. The rookie sensation’s availability to play remained unclear as the season’s resumption in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, approached. He left the NBA’s so-called “bubble” setup on July 16 to attend to an unspecified family medical matter. A week later, the club had yet to provide an update on his possible return. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

The New Orleans Pelicans assert they’ll be ready to resume their playoff push whether first overall draft choice Zion Williamson plays or not.

Williamson left the club to attend to an unspecified family medical matter on July 16 and it’s not yet clear when he’ll return.

Gentry stresses that the Pelicans looked great without Williamson from late December into January. That’s when they rattled off 11 wins in 16 games to revive playoff prospects that seemed far-fetched following a 7-23 start that included a franchise worst 13-game skid.

The Pelicans resume their season July 30 against Utah.