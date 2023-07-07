LAS VEGAS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans kicked off their five-game NBA Summer League schedule against Western Conference rival Minnesota in Las Vegas Friday afternoon.

Rookie Jordan Hawkins scored 16 points in his Pelicans debut… The 14th overall pick out of UConn shot 40 percent from the field.



Second-year pro Dyson Daniels was impressive with a team-high 18 points.



But the Pelicans turned the ball over 29 times against the Timberwolves in their 102-88 loss.

Five T-Wolves recorded double digits scores including Brandon Williams with a game-high 24.

The Pelicans are back in action Sunday night when they face the Golden State Warriors.