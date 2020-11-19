Pelicans draft Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. with No. 13 pick

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2020, file photo, Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr. plays against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Nashville, Tenn. Lewis was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

With the 13th overall pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans selected Alabama guard Kira Lewis Jr.

Last season, Lewis led the Crimson Tide in scoring (18.5 ppg) and assists (5.2 per game) and shot 45.9 percent from the field, 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The 6-foot-3, 175 pound Lewis is regarded as one of the fastest players in the draft.

The 19-year-old becomes the first draft pick of Stan Van Gundy’s tenure as Pelicans head coach.

“Expect me to come out there and compete as hard as I can,” said Lewis. “Trying to bring a lot of excitement to the game. Get out, run, play freely, a lot of confidence. I just want to win.”

“I feel like the fans when they see me they can expect me to show a lot of enthusiasm and want to compete,” Lewis added.

Pelicans selected Elijah Hughes with the No. 39 pick and and will trade his rights to Utah. New Orleans also picked Nick Richards at No. 42 and will trade him to Charlotte.