Pelicans discuss expectations ahead of first scrimmage vs Nets

The Pelicans held a shootaround in Orlando ahead of their first scrimmage Wednesday night, when they take on the Nets.

It will be the first time the Pels have seen game-like action since March 8th, when they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-107.

Following the shootaround, Jrue Holiday and Brandon Ingram spoke to media via Zoom, to discuss expectations against Brooklyn.

“Just to play against another team. Sometimes during training camp or times like this, you play against yourselves a lot. You play against your teammates, so I think just to see something different and see something new,” said Holiday. “The pace of the game is going to be different. The juju is going to be different, so just trying to get that out of the system early.”

The team says playing at a high pace during practices has been critical in preparation for the restart.

“I think that was the focal point of practice every single day. I think in every practice we got up and

down, going against each other every single day in five-on-five and four-on-four,” said Ingram. “That’s basically what we’ve been harping on, trying to play a fast-paced game but playing smart.”

The Pelicans open the eight seeding games on Thursday, July 30, against the Utah Jazz.

To hear more from Ingram and Holiday, click on the video above.