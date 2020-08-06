Pelicans bubble doesn’t include defense, fall to Kings

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 06: De’Aaron Fox #5 of the Sacramento Kings puts in a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 6, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images)

A telling statistic it is. New Orleans shoots 57 percent from the field, and loses by 15.

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Pelicans 140-125 Thursday in the NBA bubble. New Orleans’ hopes of being at least the 9th seed in the Western Conference took a big hit. The Pelicans fell to 29-39 on the season.

Sacramento made 16 three pointers. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 35 points. De’Aaron Fox scored 30 for the Kings.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram led New Orleans with 24 points.

The Pelicans play Washington Friday night.

New Orleans plays the San Antonio Spurs Sunday live on WGNO and ABC. WGNO Sportszone pregame coverage tips off at 1:00 pm. The game tips off 2:00 pm, with a WGNO Sportszone postgame show to follow.