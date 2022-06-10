NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram had surgery on his right hand this week according to a release from the team.

The release states the following:

“The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that forward Brandon Ingram recently underwent successful surgery on his right fifth finger to address a flexion contracture. The surgery was performed on Tuesday, June 7, by Dr. Steven Shin at the Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center in Los Angeles. Ingram’s recovery timetable is approximately 6-8 weeks.”

Ingram’s recovery should be finished in time for training camp this fall.

Last season, he averaged 22 points in 55 games for a Pelicans team that made the Western Conference Playoffs.

They will look to build on that run in the 2022 season with the return of Zion Williamson.