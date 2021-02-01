Pelicans bow down to the Kings, 118-109

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) is hit by his own slam dunk over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS — Tough night for the New Orleans Pelicans as they got outscored 31-15 in the fourth quarter to fall to the Sacramento Kings 118-109 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Monday.

The Pelicans shot 39.6 percent from the field compared to the Sacramento’s 47.7, with small forward Brandon Ingram leading the scoring for New Orleans with 20 points in 36 minutes of play. Zion Williams and Josh Hart followed with 17 each. Hart led the team in rebounds with 13.

Meanwhile, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox totaled 38 points and 12 assists with teammate Harrison Barnes equaling Fox’s court time (40 minutes) and contributing with 24 points and eight rebounds of his own.

The loss drops the Pelicans to 7-12 overall, while the their Western Conference rival improves to 9-11. New Orleans, which has lost three of its last 10, hosts the Phoenix Suns (10-8) on Wednesday before taking it back on the road against the Indiana Pacers (11-9) on Friday.