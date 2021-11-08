Pelicans benched at Dallas, Mavs win by 16

DALLAS, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives to the basket against Josh Hart #3 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at American Airlines Center on November 08, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The Pelicans bench scored only 10 points, all by Jaxson Hayes, and New Orleans made only 9 of 34 three points attempts, as the Pelicans fell at Dallas Monday night, 108-92.

The Pelicans have lost seven straight games, and are one win, ten losses on the season.

Josh Hart and Jonas Valanciunas led New Orleans with 22 points each.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson did not play.

Ingram has played only six games this season. Williamson has not played after having foot surgery this summer.

Luka Doncic led Dallas with 25 points.

The Pelicans host Oklahoma City Wednesday night.