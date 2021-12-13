Pelicans assign Jaxson Hayes, Trey Murphy III to G League affiliate

FILE – In this Jan. 20, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes handles the ball in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Memphis, Tenn. A Los Angeles police officer pressed their knee to the neck of New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes as the basketball player gasped “I can’t breathe” just seconds before another officer used a Taser on him during a struggle last month, according to body camera video released Friday, Aug. 27,. 2021. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned center Jaxson Hayes and forward Trey Murphy III to the team’s G League affiliate, the Birmingham Squadron. Additionally, the Pelicans have transferred two-way player Jose Alvarado to Birmingham.

Hayes, 6-11, 220, has appeared in 144 games (17 starts) in three seasons with New Orleans, averaging 7.2 points and 4.0 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per contest. Hayes has made 20 appearances off the bench this season, holding averages of 5.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 11.7 minutes per game.

Murphy III, 6-8, 208, has averaged 4.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 27 games during his rookie campaign with the Pelicans.

Alvarado, 6-0, 179, has appeared in eight games for New Orleans this season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.1 assists in 5.1 minutes per game.

All three players will be available for the Squadron’s matchup with the Memphis Hustle at Legacy Arena tonight at 7:00 p.m. CST.

{Courtesy: release from the New Orleans Pelicans}