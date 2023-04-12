NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the teams’ Western Conference Play-In game vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder is sold out. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

To ensure a Red Out, all fans will receive a FREE red ONE NOLA T-shirt presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana. The shirts will be pre-placed at each seat.

“We are excited to host our Red Out game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Smoothie King Center this Wednesday night. The environment our fans create on gameday proves to be a gamechanger, and we encourage all fans to continue their positive support of our team,” said New Orleans Pelicans Governor Mrs. Gayle Benson. “I look forward to seeing everyone come out early to our game and make a difference tonight.”

Season tickets for the 2023/24 season are on sale now and demand remains high, fans are encouraged to call 504-525-4667 or email SeasonTicketServices@Pelicans.com for more information on how to reserve seats for next season.

{Courtesy: New Orleans Pelicans}