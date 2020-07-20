Pelicans announce broadcast schedule for scrimmages

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) dribbles as Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. (5) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, March 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that Pelicans.com, the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Smoothie King, and FOX Sports New Orleans are teaming up to broadcast all three of the team’s scrimmages leading up to the 2019-20 NBA regular season restart.

New Orleans’ first two scrimmages will be available via livestream on Pelicans.com or the Pelicans Mobile App courtesy of Sher Garner Cahill Richter Klein & Hilbert, L.L.C. Streaming is limited to viewers within a 75-mile radius of the Smoothie King Center, per NBA regional broadcast rules. The livestream will be accompanied by the Pelicans radio broadcast on ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM.

The Pelicans resume play with their first scrimmage, presented by Entergy, on Wednesday, July 22 against the Brooklyn Nets. New Orleans’ second scrimmage, presented by Chevron, is scheduled for Saturday, July 25 versus the Denver Nuggets.

FOX Sports New Orleans will televise the final scrimmage on Monday, July 27 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Local television broadcasts will originate from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels and sideline reporter Jennifer Hale calling the games remotely.

Additionally, Pelicans games will be streamed on FOX Sports GO, which is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.

ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, the team’s radio flagship station and home of the Pelicans Radio Network presented by Smoothie King, will broadcast the team’s three scrimmages in addition to all eight seeding games remotely from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, color analyst John DeShazier and sideline reporter Caroline Gonzalez. ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with studio host Daniel Sallerson.

ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will continue to air “Pelicans Weekly” on Thursday nights at 6:00 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Todd Graffagnini will feature exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league.

New Orleans Pelicans Scrimmage Schedule

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Venue Broadcast July 22 Wednesday Brooklyn 6:00 p.m. The Arena Pelicans.com/Pelicans Mobile App July 25 Saturday Denver 7:30 p.m. The Arena Pelicans.com/Pelicans Mobile App July 27 Monday Milwaukee 7:00 p.m. The Arena FOX Sports New Orleans

New Orleans Pelicans Seeding Game Schedule

Date Day Opponent Time (CT) Venue National Broadcast July 30 Thursday Utah 5:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT August 1 Saturday LA Clippers 5:00 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN August 3 Monday Memphis 5:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ESPN August 6 Thursday Sacramento 12:30 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/NBA TV August 7 Friday Washington 7:00 p.m. Visa Athletic Center FOX Sports New Orleans August 9 Sunday San Antonio 2:00 p.m. HP Field House FOX Sports New Orleans/ABC August 11 Tuesday Sacramento 8:00 p.m. The Arena FOX Sports New Orleans/TNT August 13 Thursday Orlando TBA TBA FOX Sports New Orleans

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}