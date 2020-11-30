Pelicans adding Wenyen Gabriel and Willy Hernangómez

HOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 05: A detail shot of the pelican logo on the shorts Arinze Onuaku #21 of the New Orleans Pelicans in a preseason NBA game against the Houston Rockets on October 5, 2013 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The Pelicans won 116 to 115. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has signed free agent forward Wenyen (WHEN-yin) Gabriel and center Willy Hernangómez (hair-NAHN-gomez). Per team policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to add Willy and Wenyen to our Pelicans family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “The all-out desire, grit and toughness they play with was critical for us and we feel both players possess real upside for us moving forward.”

Gabriel, 6-9, 200, appeared in 30 games with Sacramento and Portland during his rookie season in 2019-20, averaging 2.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per contest. Undrafted in 2018 out of the University of Kentucky, the native of Khartoum, Sudan, has appeared in 49 games with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, posting averages of 11.4 points on .505 shooting from the floor, 7.0 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 blocks.

Hernangómez, 6-11, 250, most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 31 games during the 2019-20 season, averaging 6.1 points on .532 shooting from the floor, and 4.3 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per contest. Selected 35th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft, the native of Madrid, Spain, has appeared in 209 career regular season games with New York and Charlotte, holding averages of 6.9 points on .531 shooting from the field, 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.4 minutes.

{Courtesy: Press Release from the New Orleans Pelicans}