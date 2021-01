FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference has reinstated full postseason participation for upcoming 2020-21 league championship events, following a May 2020 decision to reduce some tournaments in half for precautionary financial reasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impacted sports – baseball, softball, women’s tennis and rescheduled fall-to-spring sports volleyball and soccer – were originally planned to include only the top four regular-season finishers and played at the site of the No. 1 seeds. Now, the fields will be expanded back to the usual number of eight teams and will likely return to the predetermined sites if workable on such short notice. Exact details will become available in the near future.