Pearce Howard Homers, Privateers Drop Series Finale to ULM

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Privateers (4-3) fell behind early as they allowed 15 hits in a 7-2 loss to the ULM Warhawks (2-2) on Sunday afternoon at Maestri Field.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Warhawks jumped on top in the second inning using a hit-and-run to get runners on the corners with one out. Grant Schulz then put down a bunt on a squeeze play to bring in the first run of the game.

ULM posted three runs in the fourth inning to extend their lead to 4-0. New Orleans was able to get a single run in the bottom of the fourth and fifth inning but the Warhawks responded with two in the sixth inning to get their advantage to 6-2.

DECISIONS

Tyler Lien picked up the win for the Warhawks after going five innings. The loss went to Bailey Holstein. The Warhawk pen pitched four scoreless innings between Steve Owings, Cole Martin and Reid Goleman.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

Pearce Howard cranked his 16th career home run to put the Privateers on the board in the fourth inning. Kasten Furr had a two-hit day. Jackson Murphy doubled and scored in three at-bats.

Beau Bratton drew a pair of walks and Salo Iza had a hit and an RBI. In his second relief appearance, Austin Acree threw 2.2 scoreless innings.

NEXT UP

The Privateers will look for win number 1,500 in program history against South Alabama on Wednesday, Mar. 3. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}