Saints head coach Sean Payton said quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee.

Payton spoke to media Monday. And, he said the replacement for Winston, either Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill, is in house.

The Saints host the Falcons Sunday at Noon. Despite losing Winston for the season, New Orleans, 5-2, is a six point favorite over Atlanta, 3-4.