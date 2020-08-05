Payton: Saints playing the percentages with hotel stay

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints runs on to the field before the game against the the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes Benz Superdome on December 16, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saints head coach Sean Payton said the club is hoping to improve its odds against Coronavirus with a quarantine at a local hotel.

Payton said about 170 tier one and tier two staff have been invited to stay at the Lowe’s hotel through the club’s season opener vs Tampa Bay in September.

Payton said the stay isn’t mandatory.

Payton said he told his players, there will be fewer positive tests for Covid-19 in the postseason.

Payton said to just do the math. He noted that 170 people could have interactions with their families for seven days a week.