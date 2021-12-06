Payton on Taysom: Have to see if there any limitations .. click here for Sean Payton interview as Saints prep for Jets

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 02: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints throws the ball as Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys defends in the first quarter of the game at Caesars Superdome on December 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Saints head coach Sean Payton said he will see in practice if there are any throwing limitations for quarterback Taysom Hill. In his first start of the season, Hill injured the middle finger on his throwing hand, hitting it against the arms of a Cowboy defender. Surgery is not in the offing, at least not now.

Here’s Sean Payton’s conference call with reporters Monday

The Saints play at the New York Jets Sunday. Kickoff is Noon New Orleans time. The Saints, despite a rash of injuries, are favored by 5 1/2 points.