Payton on signing Jadeveon Clowney: “it would be only with the right fit”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, La. – After the final practice of the New Orleans Saints training camp, Head Coach Sean Payton says he “felt like we’ve gotten a lot accomplished in the last week and a half.”

“Overall I’ve been pleased,” Payton added, saying that there are still a number of things to work on in game prep next week ahead of Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before then, the Saints are expected to finalize their 53-man roster and 16-man practice squad.

Payton says that in his experience, roster cuts are tough and can move to different position groups each and every year.

This season, Payton says that cuts could be a bit tougher, but having the practice squad flexibility allows the coaching staff to see their team as a 69-man roster.

However, when it comes to making the final cuts between now and the 3 p.m. deadline tomorrow, Payton says that there will be a few positions that will be a little more challenging than decisions a year ago.

The biggest question surrounding Saints camp at the moment is the reported push to sign Pro Bowl Defensive End, Jadeveon Clowney.

When asked if the team was shopping for Clowney, Payton responded, “Every year during the course of training camp, you’re always looking not only internally but externally. If you feel like there’s a player that fits a vision and fits a role for your team, we’ve done that throughout our time here going back to ’06. Shoot, we brought in (Mark) Simoneau right before the start of the season in a trade, the same way with Scott Shanle. So, we’ll look closely at what options we have and it would be only with the right fit.”