Payton: Critiques today will be vital in Saints’ success moving forward

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football players Cameron Carroll and Patrick Johnson were both named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly honor roll following their performances in the Green Wave’s 66-24 win over Southern Miss on Saturday.

Carroll earned the recognition after he posted career highs in rushing yards (163) and touchdowns (four). Carroll rushed for three scores and caught another to bring his touchdown total to eight on the year. Carroll’s eight touchdowns are the most among FBS players.