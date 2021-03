BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU Head Baseball Coach Paul Mainieri discussed the Tigers opening series of the SEC schedule against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers dropped the first two games of the series but take the third with an encouraging 8-3 offensive outburst on Sunday.

LSU now looks ahead to a 3-game series against the Tennessee Volunteers starting Friday in Knoxvville.

