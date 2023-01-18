NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Greater New Orleans Quarterback Club will present its inaugural First Pitch Luncheon at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at The Cannery, 3803 Toulouse Street.

Former LSU head coach Paul Mainieri will be the featured speaker at the event.

The four-time National Coach of the Year retired in 2021 after 15 seasons with the Tigers, where he guided LSU to a 2009 national championship.

The luncheon will also feature a preseason preview from all seven college baseball coaches in the New Orleans area, including first-year Tulane head coach Jay Uhlman.

The complete list includes:

Jay Uhlman, Tulane University

Blake Dean, University of New Orleans

Jeremy Kennedy, Loyola University New Orleans

Adrian Holloway, Xavier Univerity

Trennis Grant, Dillard University

Joe Scheuermann, Delgado Community College

Glenn Powell, Nunez Community College

Tables of eight are available at a cost of $320 with individual tickets set at $40.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact Stan Kottemann at (504) 908-6080 or via e-mail at skotlaw@aol.com or contact The Cannery at (504) 486-8351 or via e-mail at ashley@toulousegourmet.com.