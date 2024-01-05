NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Paul George made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and nine rebounds, and the surging Los Angeles Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 111-95 on Friday night.

James Harden had 13 assists and eight points in 29 minutes for the Clippers, who led by as many as 31 points in the fourth quarter and won for the 14th time in 16 games.

Jonas Valanciunas had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Jordan Hawkins also scored 13 points in just seven minutes off the bench.

The Clippers played suffocating defense against New Orleans’ top two scorers, Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, each of whom was held to 12 points. Williamson left the game in the third quarter with a right leg contusion.

After averaging 32 points in his last four games against Los Angeles, Ingram was kept in check by quick double-teams as soon as he touched the ball.

The Clippers took control by outscoring the Pelicans 30-15 in the second quarter, holding New Orleans to 5-of-24 shooting. Los Angeles closed the first half on a 24-7 run, limiting New Orleans to five points over the final 6:11, and led 56-41 at the break, holding the Pelicans to their fewest points in a half this season.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Will be the visiting team at their home venue, Crypto.com Arena, against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Pelicans: At Sacramento on Sunday.