Patriots rally past Brother Martin 10-7 in extra innings, advance to Division I semi-finals

NEW ORLEANS – On Saturday, John Curtis punched its ticket to Sulphur with a 10-7 win in 8 innings over Brother Martin at Harahan Playground.

The Patriots got on the board first thanks to a solo shot from Logan O’Neill.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Crusaders took a 5-2 lead after Tyler Velino hit a three run bomb into left field.

In the bottom of the fifth, Cameron Senior extended Brother Martin’s lead with a solo shot.

But the Patriots would respond with a 4 spot in the 6th to help send the game into extras, where O’Neill hit a three-run home run to give the Patriots a 10-6 lead.

(3) John Curtis advances to the semi-final round of the Division I playoffs where they will face (2) Jesuit Thursday at 2 p.m. at McMurray Park in Sulphur.

For the full bracket, click here.

