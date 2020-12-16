Patriot games: Ehret’s Williams to Alabama, Jones to Memphis

MARRERO, La. – Two of the top dozen players in the state of Louisiana made their college choices official Wednesday morning at John Ehret high school in Marrero.
Safety Kaine Williams signed with Alabama, and linebacker Andrew Jones signed with Memphis.
Williams said he never wavered from his commitment to Alabama. And, he said the success of Louisiana players, like Heisman candidate wide receiver Devonta Smith of Alabama and Amite, certainly impressed him.
Jones said he looks forward to a great career at Memphis. And, he notes that Karr’s Kendell and Quindell Johnson are both doing well at the University of Memphis.
Jones piled up stellar numbers in his senior season. In stats distributed by the school, he is credited with 211 tackles, 24 sacks, 894 rushing yards, and 10 touchdowns. His moniker is “monster of Marrero.”
Williams had 5.5 quarterback sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, and 3 interceptions.
Jones and Williams are coached by Reggie Rogers.