Patriot Games: Brady to Gronk, twice: Bucs lead KC big at half

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shouts as he takes the field before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Two former New England Patriots are turning back the clock in Super Bowl LV.

Tom Brady, aiming for his 7th Super Bowl championship, has thrown three first half TD passes, two to former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, as the Bucs lead the Chiefs 21-6 at half.

Brady also threw a one yard TD pass to Antonio Brown with six seconds left in the half.

The Chiefs, along with being outplayed, have been penalized 8 times for 95 yards.

The Chiefs are known for their post season comebacks, but the second half looks like a very large hill to climb in Tampa.